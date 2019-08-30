The Caribbean’s Luxury Included chain offers the opportunity for enthusiastic persons to join our team. Come share with us an exciting journey as an:

ASSISTANT TRAINING MANAGER

This person is responsible for analysing training needs, developing curriculum and delivering courses. This person evaluates the trainee for effectiveness of training and individual employee growth. The Assistant Training Manager is responsible for development of reporting for measurement of training needs and results. He/she engages in professional training evaluation services in support of organisational and departmental training initiatives.

DUTIES & REQUIREMENTS:

Consults with all department managers and supervisors to assess training needs

Conducts needs assessments/instructional analysis to ensure conformity with mission training objectives and develops training plans as needed

Develops, implements and delivers training programmes for varying levels of individuals within the various departments or divisions

Documents procedures for the various departments or divisions

Develops and maintains continual education support materials to be used for reference once training has been completed

Prepares auxiliary plans for training project completion

Continually evaluates training progress and training procedures to monitor and analyse course effectiveness and update curriculum as needed

Prepares training status reports, communications and training procedures as required

Remains current on developments in training and instructional methodologies, including technology enhancements, and attends periodic seminars, forums and meetings to ensure currency of education

Authors and organises training systems procedural manuals and supporting documentation for training programmes and systems in accordance with organisational/departmental requirements

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Human Resource Management or related discipline

Public speaking skills necessary

Excellent written and oral communications skills

Computer literate

If successful, a clean Police Record will be required. Interested persons should submit their applications by 16 September 2019 with curriculum vitae (CV) via email to:

The Recruitment and Compliance Specialist

Sandals Grenada

recruitsls@grp.sandals.com

NB: Please enter “Name of Position” in the subject field in the email for consideration. We thank all applicants for their interest but only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.