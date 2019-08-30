The Caribbean’s Luxury Included chain offers the opportunity for enthusiastic persons to join our team. Come share with us an exciting journey as an:
ENTERTAINMENT COORDINATOR
A people-oriented function, this position allows for opportunities to learn and share global customs and ideas, with limitless avenues for self-extension, skills development and enhanced self-awareness. An Entertainment Coordinator on our team will welcome the confidence in realising and applying one’s potential in the area of social hosting and entertainment.
DUTIES & REQUIREMENTS:
- The ability to engage others and perform with a consistently high level of energy, commitment and enthusiasm
- Be a constant source of information for guest comments, suggestions and reaction to the resort
- Be a source of information for guests concerning Grenadian and Caribbean culture points of interest locally and in surrounding areas and current local and international events.
- Act as a catalyst for guest motivation and participation in individual and group events
- Display a high level of maturity and responsibility at all times
QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:
- Must be able to dance, sing, play an instrument or orate
- Public speaking skills necessary
- Able to participate in athletic or high intensity activities
- Second language is an asset
If successful, a clean Police Record will be required. Interested persons should submit their applications by 16 September 2019 with curriculum vitae (CV) via email to:
The Recruitment and Compliance Specialist
Sandals Grenada
recruitsls@grp.sandals.com
NB: Please enter “Name of Position” in the subject field in the email for consideration. We thank all applicants for their interest but only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
good job