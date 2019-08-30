The Caribbean’s Luxury Included chain offers the opportunity for enthusiastic persons to join our team. Come share with us an exciting journey as an:

ENTERTAINMENT COORDINATOR

A people-oriented function, this position allows for opportunities to learn and share global customs and ideas, with limitless avenues for self-extension, skills development and enhanced self-awareness. An Entertainment Coordinator on our team will welcome the confidence in realising and applying one’s potential in the area of social hosting and entertainment.

DUTIES & REQUIREMENTS:

The ability to engage others and perform with a consistently high level of energy, commitment and enthusiasm

Be a constant source of information for guest comments, suggestions and reaction to the resort

Be a source of information for guests concerning Grenadian and Caribbean culture points of interest locally and in surrounding areas and current local and international events.

Act as a catalyst for guest motivation and participation in individual and group events

Display a high level of maturity and responsibility at all times

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Must be able to dance, sing, play an instrument or orate

Public speaking skills necessary

Able to participate in athletic or high intensity activities

Second language is an asset

If successful, a clean Police Record will be required. Interested persons should submit their applications by 16 September 2019 with curriculum vitae (CV) via email to:

The Recruitment and Compliance Specialist

Sandals Grenada

recruitsls@grp.sandals.com

NB: Please enter “Name of Position” in the subject field in the email for consideration. We thank all applicants for their interest but only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.