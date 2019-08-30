The Caribbean’s Luxury Included chain offers the opportunity for enthusiastic persons to join our team. Come share with us an exciting journey as a:
EXECUTIVE HOUSEKEEPER
The successful applicant will be responsible for directing and controlling all housekeeping activities and the maintenance of rooms/public areas in accordance with company standards. He/she must ensure cleanliness, guaranteeing guests satisfaction.
DUTIES & REQUIREMENTS:
- Must possess strong leadership qualities, with the ability to organize and delegate tasks to a team of up to 60 persons
- Must be able to maintain hotel standards, policies and procedures as it relates to Health and Safety
- Must have sound knowledge of all aspects of housekeeping operations
- Must be able to manage the housekeeping department for a Sandals/Beaches’ resort with 300–450 rooms
- Must have knowledge of budget planning, with special emphasis on cost control
- Must be current with trends within the hospitality industry
- Must be able to maintain confidentiality
- Must have the ability to analyze and resolve problems, exercising good judgment
- Must be a team player with the ability to work flexible hours when required
- Must be able to perform all duties and responsibilities in a timely and effective manner in accordance with established company policies to achieve the overall objectives
QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:
- A minimum of a first degree or diploma in a relevant discipline
- At least three 3 years of experience in Housekeeping operations within the hotel industry
- Computer literate with computer applications and software, i.e. Windows/Excel/Access/Outlook
- Strong oral and written communications skills
- International experience is a distinct advantage
If successful, a clean Police Record will be required. Interested persons should submit their applications by 16 September 2019 with curriculum vitae (CV) via email to:
The Recruitment and Compliance Specialist
Sandals Grenada
recruitsls@grp.sandals.com
NB: Please enter “Name of Position” in the subject field in the email for consideration. We thank all applicants for their interest but only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
