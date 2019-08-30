The Caribbean’s Luxury Included chain offers the opportunity for enthusiastic persons to join our team. Come share with us an exciting journey as a:

MASSAGE THERAPIST

The Massage Therapist is responsible for the comfort of guests of the spa while performing treatments. Therapists direct all efforts toward guest satisfaction, achievement of Spa standards and profit maximisation. As part of the Spa Team, it is imperative to work harmoniously to achieve the highest standard of service.

DUTIES & REQUIREMENTS:

Must possess the following knowledge, skills and abilities and be able to explain and demonstrate that he/she can perform the essential functions of the job: Aromatherapy Massage Swedish Massage Shiatsu Massage Body Scrubs / Loofa Facials Paraffin Treatments Sports Massage Reflexology Body Wraps Hydrotherapy Waxing Services

Perform all guest services in a cordial, efficient and professional manner at all times, maintaining a commitment to guest satisfaction and world-class service

Ensure that the guest is as comfortable as possible before, during and after their treatment/service

Perform all treatments/services as per the standards that are set out by the Department

Utilise free time for promotional treatments and services that will help promote the Spa

Flexibility to perform various types of services and in various locations as per booking requests

Attend all meetings and training sessions, learning new techniques to be used in the Ultra Spa

Arrive at least 25 minutes prior to the beginning of your shift to ensure readiness of treatment area and stocking of supplies and to attend the shift lineup

Assist other team members and departments whenever necessary and available

Maintain a positive attitude towards the Spa and the job being performed

Enjoys interpersonal contact with guests and team members and be willing to work a variety of shifts as well as holidays and weekends

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Must have a valid licence/certificate in your field of expertise

Excellent communication skills

A friendly and nurturing personality

If successful, a clean Police Record will be required. Interested persons should submit their applications by 16 September 2019 with curriculum vitae (CV) via email to:

The Recruitment and Compliance Specialist

Sandals Grenada

recruitsls@grp.sandals.com

NB: Please enter “Name of Position” in the subject field in the email for consideration. We thank all applicants for their interest but only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.