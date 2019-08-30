The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs informs the public of the delayed reopening of 10 schools, which are currently under repair.

During the summer vacation period, this ministry commenced major works totalling EC$3 million and minor works, in the sum of EC$70,000, in its continued efforts to ensure that school environments are conducive to teaching and learning.

Officers from this ministry, together with officers from the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Public Utilities, Energy, Transport and Implementation and personnel from the Financial Complex Limited, have been working tirelessly to address all critical maintenance needs for schools.

Although a significant amount of work has been completed on some facilities, to address issues flagged as the most critical, there are still some important restorative activities to be undertaken and additional works, which must be completed before students can return to some of our institutions. Consequently, this ministry duly informs the public of the adjusted reopening dates for affected schools, which are as follows:

Schedule for the Re-Opening of Schools with Repairs in Progress

School Date 1 St Joseph’s Convent (Grenville) Tuesday, 3 September 2019 2 Boca Secondary Tuesday, 3 September 2019 3 Grenada Christian Academy Thursday, 5 September 2019 4 Hermitage Government (Grades 2–6) Wednesday, 4 September 2019 5 Hermitage Government (Preschool to Grade 1) Monday, 9 September 2019 6 St Andrew’s Methodist Monday, 9 September 2019 7 St Andrews Anglican Secondary Monday, 16 September 2019 8 Bonaire Government Monday 16 September 2019 9 Victoria Preschool Monday, 16 September 2019 10 Victoria School for Special Education Monday, 16 September 2019

Engineers are also working to ensure that all other premises are safe for the meaningful engagement of our students.

This ministry apologises for all inconveniences caused, as a result of the delays.

Ministry of Education