A land and marine search is on for a German national who was reported missing by her 76- year-old husband.

Anne Margarete Nienaber, 66 years, was last seen on Monday, 26 August 2019 about 2 pm sitting on the beachside in the vicinity where the family yacht has been docked at Old Harbor, Westerhall, St David. She is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and was last seen wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt. She also has a ponytail hairstyle.

The search party comprises police officers, the Grenada Coast Guard and volunteers including other yachters.

Anyone seeing Nienaber or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the St David Police Station at 444 6224, Central Police Station at 440 2244, Criminal Investigations Department at 440 3921, Police Hotline at 444 1958, 911, or the nearest police station.

Office of Commissioner of Police