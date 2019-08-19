by Linda Straker

Grenada to host forum on issues of blockchain technology and digital/cryptocurrencies

Organiser is Campeche International Consultants

In September, Grenada will be the venue for a forum that is aimed at fostering public awareness and education on the issues of blockchain technology and digital/cryptocurrencies and their likely consequences on the financial and trading landscape.

Scheduled for Wednesday, 11 September 2019, the forum will be held under the theme “Blockchain and Digital Currencies – The Future of Money Is Now.”

Dr Stephen Fletcher, Chief Strategist of Campeche International Consultants Inc said that “the main objectives of this forum are to outline the context and approach adopted by the ECCB, with regards to its current pilot project and asses’ current attitudes and attempts by International Central Banks with regards to digital currencies.”

“Participants will be provided with strategic insights into the possible consequences of digital currency on the financial institutions in Grenada and the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU),” he outlined.

A news release from the organisers said that participants are expected to come from civil society organisations, private and public sectors, with expected presentation from the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), technology experts, local bankers and strategic thinkers.

“The conference is expected to address issues and questions such as: what are the perceptions of our populations in the East Caribbean Currency Union Area on digital currency as a unit of account, a means of exchange, and store of value; to what extent is the ECCB’s pilot project a strategic response to the external financial threats and challenges posed by multiple issues of de-risking, future of correspondence banking relationships, blacklisting,” said the release.

The organiser for this event is Campeche International Consultants – a company involved in organisational development, country risk analysis, strategy development, market research and project evaluation.