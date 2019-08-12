Minister for Youth, Sports, Culture and the Arts, Senator Norland Cox has congratulated Anderson Peters for his medal-winning performance at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

Peters recorded a throw of 87.31 metres in the Men’s Javelin event to secure the gold medal and set a meet record for that event.

Minister Cox said, “Anderson is a Commonwealth bronze medalist and we are extremely proud to see him add Pan-Am gold to his list of medals. The accomplishments of our athletes on the world stage are not only rewards for them personally for their dedicated work, but they also serve as inspiration for our younger athletes, motivating them to achieve similar results.”

GIS