The prominent community organisation, St Patrick’s Youth Organisation Inc. (SPYO), was announced as the winner of the prestigious environmental prize worldwide on 4 June in the National ENERGY GLOBE Award Grenada 2019.

The award distinguishes projects regionally, nationally and globally that conserve resources such as energy or utilise renewable or emission-free sources.

The St Patrick’s Youth Organisation undergo a Climate Change Education and Awareness Campaign project which sought to generate behavioural change towards conservation of our natural resources and critical habitats which would enhance community resilience making them more adaptable to climate change thus enhancing economic standards and mitigation to reduce the negative effects of climate change.

Further, the project involved the creation of behavioural change in communities towards the importance of conservation through the planting of trees (reforestation) and establishment of an orchard in the Rose Hill/Chambord area. This transformed some of the barren or undeveloped lands into productive land. In addition, the fruit trees grown were sufficient for trading, donation to community schools and vulnerable homes. In addition, SPYO hosted debates in the form of parliamentary-style and schools debates at the primary level to further enlightened people on the impact of climate change and its conservation methods.

Please note, national winners receive an ENERGY GLOBE Certificate highlighting applicant and project. As a result, any national winner can become a winner of an international ENERGY GLOBE Award or of the ENERGY GLOBE World Award. The international category winners are awarded in a ceremony and divide a prize pool of 10,000 euros.

SPYO