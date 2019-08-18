Ashwin Richards, 33 years, Fisherman of Brizan, St George was arrested and formally charged for the offence of Non-Capital Murder, in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred on Monday, 12 August 2019 at Brizan, St George.

Richards is alleged to have caused the death of Jerry Peters, 39 years of Beausejour, St George who succumbed to injuries sustained as a result of a stab wound to the left side of his chest.

Richards made his first court appearance at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 15 August 2019. He was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prisons to reappear in Court on Tuesday, 3 September 2019.

Office of Commissioner of Police