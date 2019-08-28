It is with profound sadness that our Minister for Health, Permanent Secretary, Management and Staff of Ministry of Health and in particular the staff of the General Hospital mourn the death of Dr Kerlene Calliste.

Dr Calliste died on Tuesday evening in the United States of America, where she was receiving medical treatment.

As a young doctor, she was a House Officer at the General Hospital and dedicated much of her time to her patients, ensuring their recovery and wellbeing. At the time of her passing, Dr Calliste was pursuing postgraduate studies in Pediatrics and was expected to complete her training this year, with the hope of rejoining her colleagues at the General Hospital.

Today, the ministry extends deepest condolences to her family, relatives, friends and staff of the General Hospital on her passing. Additionally, Health Minister, Hon. Nickolas Steele, in paying tribute to her, said, “The country has lost another patriot, another young, promising and dedicated doctor, who will be dearly missed.”

His sentiments were echoed by Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Francis Martin who described Dr Calliste as conscientious and having personal interest in patient health.

The Ministry of Health, Social Security and International Business extends its deepest sympathies to the family of Dr Calliste, relatives, friends and colleagues. In celebrating her life, we hope that our prayers will guide her soul to our Heavenly Father.

Please accept our most sincere condolences.

GIS