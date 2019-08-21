The TA Marryshow Community College has received the 2019 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) preliminary results from the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC).

In this regard, officials at the college are currently reviewing and analysing the performances of the candidates who sat the examinations in May/June 2019. It is to be noted that in 2019 there was an overall pass rate of 94.43% while there was an overall pass rate of 83.25 % in 2018.

The CAPE 2019 Unit 1 percentage pass is 93.13% as compared to 80%in 2018. The 2019 Unit 1 CAPE Examination results have revealed that a total of 91 Grade Ones were achieved in 19 subject areas compared to 56 Grade Ones in 19 subject areas in 2018. A Grade One denotes excellent performance by students.

Grade Ones were obtained in the Unit 1 2019 CAPE Examinations in: Applied Mathematics (3), Art & Design (1), Biology (15), Caribbean Studies (22), Chemistry (5), Communication Studies (10), Economics (1), Environmental Studies (3), Geography (1), History (1), Law (10), Literatures in English (1), Management of Business (5), Physics (2), Pure Mathematics (7) and Sociology (3) and Spanish (1).

There were 11 subjects for the 2019 Unit 1 CAPE Examinations which recorded 100% passes, namely, Applied Mathematics, Art & Design, Caribbean Studies, Environmental Science, French, Geography, History, Law, Physics, Sociology and Spanish. Other 2019 Unit 1 CAPE subjects with commendable performances are Communication Studies (98.60%), Economics (96.15%), Management of Business (95.74%), Literatures in English (95.45%) and Biology (93.33%).

The CAPE 2019 Unit 2 percentage pass is 96.99% as compared to 88.39% in 2018. The 2019 Unit 2 CAPE Examination results have shown that 69 Grade Ones were achieved in 17 subject areas compared to 54 Grade Ones in 18 subject areas in 2018.

Grade Ones in 2019 Unit 2 CAPE Examinations were obtained in: Accounting (5), Applied Mathematics (4), Art & Design (2), Biology (17), Chemistry (14), Economics (2), Environmental Science (4), Law (6), Management of Business (1), Physics (3), Pure Mathematics (10) and Spanish (1).

100% passes for the 2019 Unit 2 CAPE Examinations were recorded in 11 units, namely, Accounting, Applied Mathematics, Art & Design, Environmental Science, French, History, Law, Literatures in English, Physics, Sociology, and Spanish. Other 2019 Unit 2 CAPE subjects with commendable performances are Biology (98%), Management of Business (97.37%), Chemistry (94.74%), Economics (94.44%), Geography (93.33%) and Pure Mathematics (90.91%).

The top five performers in 2019 Unit 1 CAPE Examinations are:

NAME SUBJECT GRADE Carina Blache History Law Sociology Communication Studies I I I I Ti’ara E Joseph Literatures in English Law Sociology Communication Studies I I I I Wasim Pysadee Applied Mathematics Chemistry Pure Mathematics Communication Studies I I I I Christian Menezes-ChowChung Applied Mathematics Pure Mathematics Biology Chemistry Communication Studies I I I II II Joselle Mercer Biology Chemistry Environmental Science Communication Studies I I I II

The top five performers in 2019 Unit 2 CAPE Examinations are:

NAME SUBJECT GRADE Joshua Francis Applied Mathematics Biology Chemistry Physics Pure Mathematics Caribbean Studies I I I I I I Eljay Watts Biology Chemistry Physics Pure Mathematics Caribbean Studies Applied Mathematics I I I I I II Kiana Slocombe Applied Mathematics Biology Chemistry Pure Mathematics Caribbean Studies I I I I I Rich Charles Accounting Applied Mathematics Pure Mathematics Physics Caribbean Studies I I I I I Tereque Raeburn Applied Mathematics Biology Caribbean Studies Chemistry Pure Mathematics I I I I I

In 2019, the total subject entries were 1,058, of which 739 were by females and 319 by males. The male pass rate was 91% and the female pass rate was 96%.

A total of 386 students from the TA Marryshow Community College, including Carriacou, wrote the 2019 CAPE Examinations in 20 subject areas, compared to a total of 380 students in 20 subject areas in 2018.

Carriacou Campus Analysis – CAPE 2019

In 2019, it is to be noted that in Carriacou there was an overall pass rate of 100% while there was an overall pass rate of 90% in 2018.

100% passes in the 2019 Unit 1 CAPE Examinations were recorded in all subjects offered, namely, Caribbean Studies, Communication Studies, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Environmental Science, Management of Business and Sociology. The CAPE 2019 Unit 1 percentage pass is 100% as compared to 87.76% in 2018.

100% passes were obtained in all the 2019 Unit 2 CAPE Examinations offered, namely, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Environmental Science, Management of Business and Sociology. The CAPE 2019 Unit 2 percentage pass is 100% as compared to 95.65% in 2018.

The best performers in 2019 Unit 2 CAPE Examinations for Carriacou are:

NAME SUBJECT GRADE Celeste Leggard Management of Business Entrepreneurship Economics II II III Rita Noel Entrepreneurship Environmental Science Management of Business II II III

In 2019, the total subject entries were 52, of which 4 were by males and 48 by females. The male and female pass rates were both 100%.

A total of 26 students from the TA Marryshow Community College, Carriacou Campus, wrote the 2019 CAPE Examinations in 7 subject areas, compared to a total of 39 students in 7 subject areas in 2018.

Orientation

The TA Marryshow Community College will host its orientation for new students on Tuesday, 27 August 2019 at 9 am at the GBSS Auditorium. Orientation is mandatory and students are asked to be on time.

Commencement of Classes

Please be informed that classes for the new semester of the new academic year (August-December 2019 to May 2020) will commence on 2 September 2019.

