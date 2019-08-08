The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) of the Ministry of Finance advises the public of the following taxes that will be due and payable for the month of August 2019.

7 Pay as you Earn (PAYE) and Withholding Tax

Pay as you Earn and Withholding Tax 14 Gaming Tax

Gaming Tax 20 Value Added Tax (VAT) and Excise Tax Return Due Payable

Value Added Tax and Excise Tax Return Due Payable 29 Corporate Income Tax Returns Due for Businesses with Fiscal Year ending 30 May 2019

Corporate Income Tax Returns Due for Businesses with Fiscal Year ending 30 May 2019 29 Deadline for Property Tax Payment for 2019

Taxes due for September 2019

1 Interest on the amount owing for 2019 Property Tax Starts

2 Personal Income Tax due and payable, Corporation Income Tax and Annual Stamp Tax (AST) Installments Due and payable

Persons are encouraged to file and pay all taxes on time to avoid penalties and interest.

Payments can be made at the Ministry of Finance, any District Revenue Office or via wire transfer for taxpayers in the diaspora.

For further information, please contact Kareen Morain-Alexander, Public Relations Officer, Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance and Energy at 435-6945/6, 435-1905 or email at gndird@ird.gd.

Ministry of Finance