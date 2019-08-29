US citizens in Grenada are invited to a town hall to meet with Ambassador Linda Taglialatela and consular staff. The town hall will take place on 4 September 2019.

US citizens who wish to attend must RSVP by email to StGeorgesACS@state.gov no later than 12:00 noon on Tuesday, 3 September 2019. The email must include the full name and date of birth of each US citizen attending. Prior to the meeting, those who sent an RSVP will receive a confirmation email with details about the meeting, including the time and location.

For entry to the town hall meeting, participants will be required to bring their US passport or other photo ID and proof of US citizenship.

Embassy of the United States, Grenada