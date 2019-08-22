Traffic regulations for the funerals of the late Dr Winston Thomas at the St George’s Anglican Church, and Agnes I Roberts at The Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception respectively on Friday, 23 August 2019 at 1 pm.
Public Parking
- On the right side of lower Lucas Street in the direction of Market Hill from the law office of Danny Williams and Associates to the top of Catholic Youth Secretariat.
- On the left side of Market Hill in the direction of Grenville Street from its junction with Church Street to Market Hill Pentecostal Church.
- On the right side of lower Church Street in the direction of Grenada Cooperative Bank from the intersection with Market Hill to GTM building.
- Church Street from its intersection with St John’s Street to its intersection with Market Hill.
No Entry
- Upper Church Street from its junction with Market Hill and Lucas Street from 8:00 am on Friday, 23 August 2019.
- Upper St John’s Street from its junction with Grenville Street while the funerals are in procession.
- At the junction of Old Fort public road and Lucas Street.
- Upper Church Street where it intersects with Cemetery Hill.
No Through Road
- Lower St John’s Street from its junction with Halifax Street on the conclusion of both funerals.
No Parking
- Church Street from its junction with St John’s Street to its junction with Cemetery Hill.
- Cemetery Hill from its junction with River Road to its junction with Old Fort public road on both sides.
- Old Fort public road from its junction with Cemetery Hill to the entrance of Presentation Brothers College on both sides of the road.
One Way Traffic
- Cemetery Hill Public Road and Old Fort public road will be made into one-way traffic as vehicles will be allowed to flow only in a southern direction from12:00 pm.
NB: The general public and persons attending the funeral are advised to use alternative parking.
The Royal Grenada Police Force apologises for any inconveniences caused.
Office of Commissioner of Police
