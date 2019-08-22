Traffic regulations for the funerals of the late Dr Winston Thomas at the St George’s Anglican Church, and Agnes I Roberts at The Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception respectively on Friday, 23 August 2019 at 1 pm.

Public Parking

On the right side of lower Lucas Street in the direction of Market Hill from the law office of Danny Williams and Associates to the top of Catholic Youth Secretariat.

On the left side of Market Hill in the direction of Grenville Street from its junction with Church Street to Market Hill Pentecostal Church.

On the right side of lower Church Street in the direction of Grenada Cooperative Bank from the intersection with Market Hill to GTM building.

Church Street from its intersection with St John’s Street to its intersection with Market Hill.

No Entry

Upper Church Street from its junction with Market Hill and Lucas Street from 8:00 am on Friday, 23 August 2019.

Upper St John’s Street from its junction with Grenville Street while the funerals are in procession.

At the junction of Old Fort public road and Lucas Street.

Upper Church Street where it intersects with Cemetery Hill.

No Through Road

Lower St John’s Street from its junction with Halifax Street on the conclusion of both funerals.

No Parking

Church Street from its junction with St John’s Street to its junction with Cemetery Hill.

Cemetery Hill from its junction with River Road to its junction with Old Fort public road on both sides.

Old Fort public road from its junction with Cemetery Hill to the entrance of Presentation Brothers College on both sides of the road.

One Way Traffic

Cemetery Hill Public Road and Old Fort public road will be made into one-way traffic as vehicles will be allowed to flow only in a southern direction from12:00 pm.

NB: The general public and persons attending the funeral are advised to use alternative parking.

The Royal Grenada Police Force apologises for any inconveniences caused.

Office of Commissioner of Police