by Linda Straker

T&T best performing Caricom market for 2019 Spicemas

7.7% visitor increase in 2019 when compared to 2018 data

With approximately 2,000 persons from Trinidad & Tobago visiting Grenada for the island’s 2019 carnival celebration, the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) said that it was the best performing Caricom market.

“The best-performing markets for Spicemas 2019 were the United States, 21%, a total of 6,818 visitors and Trinidad & Tobago, 7%, with a total of 1,973 visitors,” said a news release from the authority which explained that the island recorded an overall 7.7% increase in 2019 when compared to the 2018 data.

“Grenada records a 7.7% increase in arrivals for the 2019 festival of 13,327 compared to 12,379. This figure is a measure of the visitors and diaspora arriving in the destination, prior to Carnival Monday. Of the 13,327 stayover visitors, 10,505 were tourists and 2,822 were Grenadians residing abroad,” said the release. Part of this growth is attributed to additional airlift including 3 extra flights from LIAT, increased marketing and the global recognition of Grenada’s artistes, culture and music.

Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Hon. Dr Clarice Modeste-Curwen thanked all the contributors to Spicemas 2019 including the artistes, bandleaders and service providers. “The numbers speak to the growing interest in Spicemas as one of the best Carnivals to visit in the Caribbean. Our people make the experience memorable and enjoyable with their warm hospitality and visible pride in their music and culture,” she said.

The authority said that Grenada’s soca, groovy and calypso music coupled with its authentic and distinctly unique offerings of Jab Jab and Monday Night Mas, served to wow visitors and highlight what sets Spicemas apart from other carnivals.

“2019 also saw a marked increase in participation with 12 bands parading for the Monday Night Mas street party. The masqueraders revelled to the rhythms of carnival and lit up the night sky with a plethora of colourfully branded t-shirts, lighted hats and wands. Fancy Mas on Carnival Monday and Tuesday also saw increased participation from 11 bands and masqueraders with bejewelled costumes, pageantry and storytelling,” the release added.

Carnival 2020 is carded for 10-11 August.