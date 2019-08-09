The National Stadium will come alive this Saturday, 10 August 2019, as the Spicemas Corporation and its collaborating partners host the annual Panorama competitions.

Ten bands will go steel for steel, in a bid to capture the title of Panorama Champions 2019.

The show will playoff at 7 pm, as opposed to the 2 pm start time printed on some of the tickets.

In another Spicemas-related matter, the Spicemas Corporation wishes to advise the general public that all masqueraders, apart from the large mas bands will traverse the Carenage.

The bands will make their way from Belmont, where the first band will start and the Grand Anse Post Office, where the final band will begin their parade.

The large bands which are unable to travel through the Carenage, due to logistical challenges will circle the Tanteen main road.

The corporation urges all mas bands and members of the public to take note of this update, as we seek to make Spicemas 2019 the Greatest ever.

Spicemas Corporation