With the heightening of carnival activities, the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) is appealing to motorists to take every precaution in securing their vehicles.

Motorists are encouraged to consider removing the hubcaps, car stereos, speakers and other things that are removable from their vehicles. Avoid parking vehicles in lonely areas; instead, park where there is adequate lighting and after parking do not just walk away from your car; make sure the vehicle is locked.

Persons are reminded to remove all valuables from their vehicles.

The RGPF is also advising persons to be careful in their travels especially at nights and be on the lookout for suspicious activities and report same immediately to the police.

Office of Commissioner of Police