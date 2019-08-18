Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Corzine Kishon Thomas, alias “Vex Man”, 25 years of Mirabeau, St Andrew.

Thomas is wanted by the Criminal Investigation Department Grenville Police Station for questioning in relation to the offence of rape. He is six feet nine inches in height, medium built, dark in complexion with dark brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomas is asked to contact CID at 440 440 3921; police control at 911; Grenville Police Station at 442 6563/ 442 7224 or the nearest police station.

NB: Thomas may be armed and dangerous and should be approached with caution.

Office of Commissioner of Police