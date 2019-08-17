The Royal Grenada Police Force is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Neilon Aberdeen, alias “Donkey” a 24-year-old, Unemployed of Woodlands, St George.

Aberdeen is wanted by the South Saint George Police Station for questioning in relation to the offence of Housebreaking and Stealing. He is five feet nine inches in height, slim built, dark in complexion with dark brown eyes.

Anyone seeing Neilon Aberdeen or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest police station, CID at telephone number 440-3921, police control 440-3999, South St George Police Station at 444-4454, 1535-37; 439-4483 or Police Emergency 911.

NB: Aberdeen may be armed and dangerous and should be approached with caution.

Office of Commissioner of Police