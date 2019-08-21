by Curlan Campbell, NOW Grenada

Ministerial Complex affected by burst flex hose

Public servants sent home early

An assessment is being undertaken

Some public servants at the Ministerial Complex in Tanteen were sent home early today as several floors were affected by flooding.

According to reports from the Press Secretary, a damaged flex hose on the 4th floor affected the ground floor, 2nd and 3rd floors, including the offices of Foreign Affairs Minister Peter David, Arts and Culture Minister Norland Cox, and the office of Kate Lewis.

Apparently the leakage started yesterday and got worse overnight.

A janitorial company plus the complex’s cleaning company have been called in.

An assessment is being undertaken to ensure that the IT room has not been severely impacted. More details as information becomes available.