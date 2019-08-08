The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to acts of violence during the festive season.

The RGPF is appealing to every person, citizen and visitor alike to refrain from breaking the law or doing anything that will undermine the security and well-being of others and to play their part in ensuring a peaceful 2019 Carnival season.

The police will strictly enforce the laws against offensive weapons which include cutlasses, knives, firearms, cow chains, sticks or any object that can be used or adapted for use for causing injury to the person, or intended by the person having it with him for such use by him, or by some other person.

The RGPF calls on all to take heed and obey the law.

Office of Commissioner of Police