The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs informs the public that the British High Commission through the UK’s Chevening Scholarship Scheme, in collaboration with the Government of Grenada, is offering one-year masters scholarships, for the academic year 2019/2020.

Interested applicants are encouraged to visit the website www.Chevening.org to register interest, or apply online.

Applicants are required to complete the online application by Tuesday, 5 November 2019, after which no further applications will be accepted.

Kindly submit a copy of ALL submitted documents to the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk, Botanical Gardens, Tanteen, St George.

For additional information please contact the Scholarship Desk at telephone number (473) 440 -3767, or email scholarshipdesk@gmail.com.

Ministry of Education