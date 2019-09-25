Budget Marine, the Caribbean’s leading chandlery, is pleased to announce the construction of a new outlet in Carriacou, off the coast of Grenada. The full service 2,100 square foot boatyard store is being built in Tyrell Bay Marina, with an opening date set for January 2020.

“We consider ourselves fortunate to be able to align ourselves with a yard that will offer their customers a wealth of knowledge from professionals within the industry,” said Nicholas George, general manager Budget Marine Grenada. “Tyrell Bay Marina opened in the third quarter of 2018 and business has been good. We are looking forward to complementing their business with a chandlery, using our expertise and systems to further expand our footprint throughout the Caribbean. The island of Carriacou has become a popular destination for cruising yachts and is very close to the group of islands called the Grenadines which are one of the most desired cruising areas of the Caribbean. This relatively small location will be the only fully stocked chandlery anywhere in the Grenadines. Boats based at this marina will have the opportunity to be in the Grenadines in a matter of hours rather than the usual full day sail from Grenada to Carriacou, then on to the Grenadines. The partnership between Tyrell Bay Marina and Budget Marine is based on the understanding that whilst yachtsmen are attracted to small islands and pristine environment, this is balanced by the appreciation of good facilities and access to a range of products including marine equipment.”

Tyrell Bay Marina is equipped with a 150-ton travel lift that is capable of hauling boats up to 130 feet long. They are also equipped with a 30-ton shore crane for engine and mast lifts. The yard itself offers long and short-term storage for over 200 boats and an 18-foot maximum depth in the travel lift bay. The location itself is also advantageous, right below the hurricane belt. The staff has a wealth of knowledge from the long-standing history Carriacou has with seamanship and boat building.

Carriacou is an island that has made its mark in the Caribbean and also the world when it comes to boat building. You would expect the most famous traditional boat building industry in the West Indies to be centred in some of the larger islands, but it is to be found in one of the smallest islands, Carriacou, on a beach, under a tree. Here they actually use the horizon to ensure that their vessels are constructed as level as possible before launch. Today, cruisers love Carriacou, the feeling of being off the beaten track yet still having access to all the amenities needed to cruise comfortably. They arrive here and they find it very difficult to leave. With the amenities of Tyrell Bay Marina and the new Budget Marine chandlery they will have all the reasons to stay.

Budget Marine