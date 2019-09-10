by Linda Straker

The regional body responsible for appointing magistrates has made changes to Grenada’s magistrate court system that will see a new acting chief magistrate, the reassigning of another and the appointment of a new acting magistrate.

Legal Affairs Minister, Kindra Mathurine-Stewart, during the weekly Tuesday post-cabinet briefing said that the Judicial and Legal Service Commission has appointed Magistrate Teddy St Louis to fill the position of Chief Magistrate (Acting) because Tamara Gill, who held that position, was recently appointed to be a Master of the Supreme Court.

The commission also reassigned Francine Foster — who was the magistrate assigned to the St George’s Traffic Court — to be the magistrate for both the Western and Northern districts, while the newcomer Kinna Marrast, who is presently a crown counsel in the Ministry of Legal Affairs, will be the acting magistrate in the St George’s Traffic Court.

“All appointments go into effect as of 11 September,” Maturine-Stewart told the media.

Speaking on new appointments in the High Court system, the minister said that two new judges will be appointed. One will be assigned to hear criminal High Court matters while the other will be handling civil matters. Though she was unable to provide information about the two, such as the territories they are presently serving as well as their names, she said that they are both expected to commence duties during September.

Grenada’s legal and justice system has been experiencing severe challenges since the shutting down of the Hall of Justice on the Carenage months ago, which was due to health problems experienced by staff. Matters are often heard in different locations including the conference room of the Parliament Building.

The minister gave the assurance that a new building identified to house the courts is almost completely refurbished and will be available in time for use when the new law year commences at its traditional time at the end of September.

Though the new law year will commence in September, the ceremony to mark the official opening will be held in January 2020.