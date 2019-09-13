The Ministry of Trade, Industry, Cooperatives, and Caricom Affairs in collaboration with the OECS Commission and the Caricom Secretariat, will be hosting a one-day Competition Law and Policy Workshop for the OECS Sub-region at the Radisson Grenada Beach Resort on Monday, 16 September 2019 from 8:30 am to 4 pm.

The workshop is geared towards capacity building for technical persons in ministries responsible for Competition Law and Policy in the OECS Sub-region. It will be facilitated by the US Federal Trade Commission and the Caricom Competition Commission.

Participants include persons from 6 OECS countries, Antigua & Barbuda, St Kitts & Nevis, Dominica, St Lucia, host country Grenada, as well as Montserrat.

For further information, please contact the Division of Trade, at telephone numbers 440-2101/435-8889.

