by Linda Straker

Spanish-speaking nationals robbed a boat in Grenada waters

Captain assisting police

Police have confirmed that a boat with Spanish-speaking nationals robbed a boat in Grenada waters on Monday, 9 September 2019.

4 Grenadians aboard the “Content 3” were robbed of cellphones, food and other supplies. The incident occurred in marine waters to the north of the island. The captain is assisting police with their investigations.

This is an evolving story.