The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs informs the public that due to electrical problems at Boca Secondary School, there will be no school, until further notice.

The Boca Secondary School was previously scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, 3 September 2019.

This ministry will ensure that an update is provided in a timely manner, regarding the current situation at that school, and is appreciative of the kind understanding and patience of all stakeholders involved.

Ministry of Education