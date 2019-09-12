by NOW Grenada

The “Hit for Six” report, a first of its kind, was recently released at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, England. It states that climate change and increases in heat are having a profound effect on the game of cricket.

Avid cricketer, Prime Minister Keith Mitchell, in the foreword of the “Hit for Six” report writes:

“The cricket fraternity must heed the call to drive climate awareness and action to address the scourge of climate change. Climate change is an existential threat for the West Indian community as the team seeks to re-establish itself at the pinnacle of the cricketing pyramid. Climate change is real. It’s as simple as that. Every ball bowled at us is currently a bouncer. We’re ducking so much we’re struggling to build an innings that will ensure a safe, secure and sustainable future for our people. We are all impacted by climate change: there’s not a country in the world that can afford to ignore the clear warnings from climate scientists. There is not a sport that can turn a blind eye to the devastating impacts of climate change. Cricket cannot afford to ignore the incontestable climate science.”