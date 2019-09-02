The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force notifies the general public and in particular, motorists that there will be a delay in vehicular traffic on Tuesday, 3 September 2019 along the Cherry Hill public road in the vicinity of Georgie’s Tyre Services between 9 am to 1 pm.

This closure has become necessary to facilitate the pouring of concrete at a dwelling house.

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Office of the Commissioner of Police