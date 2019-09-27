by Linda Straker

CANARI appoints Dessima Williams to complement its work

Long-standing supporter of strong civil society involvement in sustainable development

Dessima Williams has been appointed by the Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI) as its new Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Champion to complement the existing actions and extensive work of the Trinidad-based organisation.

Williams is a director on the board of CANARI and a former special adviser on the implementation of SDGs at the United Nations, as well as a former ambassador of Grenada.

“As SDG’s Champion, Williams will work alongside CANARI to raise awareness and add greater visibility to actions by Caribbean civil society in helping to achieve the SDGs and provide strategic guidance as CANARI and its partners continue to engage in SDGs processes nationally, regionally and globally,” said a news release from CANARI. “The independent international development specialist and diplomat has been a long-time supporter of sustainable development, including in her role as Chair of the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) leading on challenging international negotiations on issues facing small islands due to climate change.”

The release stated that her knowledge, expertise and experience in global policies, particularly with respect to sustainable development will be very useful in providing strategic guidance to CANARI and its civil society partners working in sustainable development in the Caribbean.

Williams is a long-standing supporter of strong civil society involvement in sustainable development. Advocating for everyone to engage in the SDGs, she said, “I encourage you to continue to work at the global, regional and local level to ensure that the 2030 Agenda is understood and owned by citizens, communities, local and national governments, civil society organizations of all levels, and enterprises of all sizes.”

The 17 interconnected SGDs, which were agreed at the United Nations General Assembly in 2015, are the blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all by 2030. They address the global challenges we face, including those related to poverty, inequality, climate, environmental degradation, prosperity, and peace and justice.

The Caribbean continues to increase its commitment to achieving the SDGs. CANARI is playing a leading role in facilitating Caribbean civil society engagement and participation in the SDGs, including as implementers, advocates and watchdogs.

CANARI is a regional technical non-profit institute which has been working across the islands of the Caribbean for 30 years. Its mission is to promote and facilitate stakeholder participation in the stewardship of natural resources in the Caribbean. Its work focuses on equity, ecosystems and biodiversity, resilience, and participatory governance.