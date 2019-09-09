EASTERN CARIBBEAN CENTRAL BANK

VACANCY

Suitably qualified citizens of member territories of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) are invited to apply to fill the post of Resident Representative/Country Manager, Agency Office, Saint Lucia of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, Basseterre, St Kitts. The successful candidate will be based in Saint Lucia and will be hired initially on a 2–year contractual engagement with the opportunity to transfer to the permanent establishment based on performance. All applicants must complete the ECCB Employment application form which is available on the ECCB Website (www.eccb-centralbank.org).

APPLICANTS MUST HAVE:

A first degree in economics, finance and or a business-related discipline;

At least 5 years working experience at a senior level in the public service, such as Ministry of Finance; or working experience at the senior level in a commercial bank;

The ability to cope well in and adapt to a fast-paced dynamic environment;

Strong problem solving and analytical thinking skills;

The ability to work as part of a team and function independently;

Leadership qualities and excellent interpersonal and networking skills;

Excellent written and oral communications skills;

Strong administrative and organisational skills.

DUTIES

The successful candidate will be directly responsible to their Head of Department, for the proper performance of his/her duties, which will include:

Research, and economic intelligence data gathering including preparation of policy briefs, collaboration on research papers and conducting assessments of country performance to support Economists, Country Surveillance and Country Outreach missions; Participate in country missions as part of the ECCB contingent and conduct follow-up engagements with key stakeholders on key policy matters such as the submission of statistical data to support the bank’s data dissemination efforts and effective decision making; Assist with maintaining financial sector stability through provision of information and other intelligence pertaining to oversight and analysis of the financial system; Assist with the in-country arrangements and required follow-up for meetings and ECCB delegates’ participation in-country outreach, missions and engagements; Act as the bank’s in-country representative/ambassador at official functions, ECCB signature undertakings, community outreach engagements and other public education initiatives in Saint Lucia; Provide general oversight for the operations of the Agency Office in Saint Lucia including responsibility for the review and final sign-off on reports pertaining to the operations of the Agency Office; and Any other related duties which may be required.

SALARY

Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Applications MUST be submitted online ONLY via the ECCB’s Website (www.eccb-centralbank.org) along with certified copies of certificates.

Deadline for submission of application is 17 September 2019.

Note: