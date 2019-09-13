WE ARE HIRING!
Position: Senior Administrator
Are you a dynamic, highly-motivated and well-organized administrative professional who wants to be a part of one of the fastest growing industries in the world? If so, then Flow is looking for you! An exciting opportunity exists in our Country Manager’s Office for a Senior Administrator.
Primary Accountabilities
- Perform a range of operational support activities for the Country Manager and the Senior Leadership Team
- Serve as a liaison with other Business units in the resolution of day-to-day administrative and operational issues
- Correspondence management including tracking, agendas and minutes of meetings
- Coordinate meetings, appointments and travel arrangements
- Manage logistics for visiting Executives to the business unit
- Prepare statistical and narrative reports for analysis
- Establish, maintain and update files, databases and records
- Sort, screen, review, track and distribute all incoming and outgoing mail; compose, prepare or ensure timely responses to a variety of routine written inquiries
- Review and verify all documentation for completeness, accuracy, and compliance
- Is the main point of contact for administrative support for local employees and retirees
- Perform other business-related duties and tasks as requested from time to time
Desired Skills & Experience
- Educated to degree level or equivalent commensurate experience
- Advanced Microsoft Office skills
- Uphold a strict level of confidentiality and professionalism
- Proven track record of delivery in a fast-paced office environment
- Be highly structured, fast learner, can do attitude with impeccable multi-tasking abilities
- Ability to create, compose, and edit written materials with exceptional oral skills
- Great interpersonal skills with good judgment
- Well-organised with keen attention to details and good at planning work schedules
Submission of Applications
Interested persons please submit your letter of application directly to email address gnd-humanresources@cwc.com by 25 September 2019.
