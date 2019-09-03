The Grenada Bar Association welcomes the appointment of Chief Magistrate, Tamara Gill, to serve as a Master of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

Since 1993, Her Honour has built up a tremendous record of public service to the people of Grenada first as Crown Counsel, Magistrate and latterly Chief Magistrate. In that position Ms Gill has served with distinction, bringing to bear practicality, a steady disposition and unique personality all well suited to the demands and responsibilities of the magistracy. These qualities will now serve her well as she continues her public service path at a regional and elevated level.

With this appointment as a Master, even on an initial acting basis, the regional court to which Grenada belongs has once again recognised the quality of judicial excellence which may be found in Grenada and within the magistracy as well. We at the Grenada Bar are in no doubt that our Ms Gill will do her country proud and we look forward to her onward elevation in due course to the loftiest judicial heights which may be attained in this jurisdiction and beyond.

Grenada Bar Association