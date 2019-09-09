Grenada’s Super Heavy Weight Boxing Champion Andy Christopher Andall accompanied by International Boxing Association (AIBA) ranked 3-Star Coach Sebastian Stiell, left the state last Friday night to participate in the 2019 International Boxing Association (AIBA) World Boxing Championships in Yekaterinburg, Russia scheduled to take place 9 -21 September 2019.

Andall has just returned from Trinidad and Tobago, where he attended a six-week robust regional boxing training camp, courtesy the National Lotteries Authority and the Grenada Co-operative Bank, and he is now fit and ready for this great challenge.

Andall and Stiell, no doubt apart from the competition at the World Boxing Championships in Russia, are expected to gain and benefit from various technical and tactical boxing training sessions and observe first hand from their boxing counterparts, several inter-continental boxing fight plans, techniques and fighting skills from the hundreds of international participating countries worldwide.

This wonderful experience will certainly lead to strengthening Team Grenada participation and performance in the upcoming Caribbean Boxing Championships in Trinidad and Tobago in December 2019 and qualifying in the Americas for the Summer Olympic Games Qualifier in Argentina and France in March, April and May 2020 and hopefully on to the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020.

Chairman of the Caribbean Boxing Steering Committee Steve Ninvalle from Guyana, assisted Team Grenada tremendously, to participate in this very prestigious event in Russia, where our country is expected to be featured prominently and get worthwhile mileage and coverage by the various worldwide Media Giant Networks zooming down at the games.

The Boxing Association of Grenada is kindly asking the nation to rally and support Team Grenada in their usual way, in this highly charged World Boxing Championship in Russia.

Super Heavy Weight Andy Andall is expected to take on his counterpart Maksim Babanin of the host Country Russia, in “fist to fist” and “toe to toe boxing combat action” on the evening of 16 September 2019, to advance towards the medal rounds.

Boxing Association of Grenada