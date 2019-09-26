Grenada has received an award from the Monaco Better World Forum for its leadership in responding to climate change.

The award was presented to Senator Simon Stiell, Minister for Climate Resilience, the Environment, Forestry, Fisheries and Information, during a gala award ceremony and dinner in New York this week.

In presenting the award, the Monaco Better World Forum noted Grenada’s efforts in establishing the Caribbean as the world’s first “Climate Smart Zone” and its innovation in developing the innovative Climate Smart Cities Programme.

The Monaco Better World Forum has also pledged to work with Grenada to source funds to implement this ambitious initiative.

Minister Stiell, in accepting the award, welcomed the offer of assistance for Grenada in its ambitious pursuit.

He noted too, the many challenges facing small island developing states as a result of climate change and the increasingly urgent need for global partners to support climate change mitigation and adaptation initiatives.

GIS