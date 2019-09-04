The Government of Grenada has pledged US$100,000 to the immediate relief effort for the people of the Bahamas.

Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell said Tuesday, the decision was taken at the weekly Cabinet meeting on Monday. Dr Mitchell said Grenada’s contribution is in keeping with an agreement among leaders of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, that all members will make a similar pledge.

Dr Mitchell has been in direct communication with his Bahamian counterpart, Prime Minister, Hubert Minnis, expressing solidarity and support for the Government and people of the Bahamas. The Prime Minister said, “It is a particularly difficult time for the people of the Bahamas given the level of devastation we have witnessed. The real picture is not yet known, but what we do know, is that in times like these, we have to be our brother’s keeper. Fifteen years ago, when Grenada was battered by Hurricane Ivan, many rushed to our aid and today, we are in a position to help our Caribbean brother. I have given assurances to my colleague Prime Minister that the Government and people of Grenada stand ready and willing to assist in any way possible.”

When he addressed the opening of a regional conference here Tuesday, Dr Mitchell also spoke of the situation in the Bahamas. “Hurricane Ivan flattened Grenada with winds of 120 miles per hour. By contrast, Hurricane Dorian slammed into the Bahamas with winds of 185 miles per hour and at one point, the system did not move for several hours. Now this is a phenomenon we have not seen before, and it may force us to rethink the whole concept of disaster management,” he said.

Dr Mitchell has encouraged Grenadians at home and abroad to keep their Bahamian brothers and sisters in their thoughts and prayers. In addition to government’s pledge, Grenadians have a chance to contribute to the Bahamas relief effort. The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) has reactivated its Disaster Relief Account and monetary donations can be made there. The account is at the Grenada Cooperative Bank and the account number is 121004900.

GIS