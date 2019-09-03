21 persons including 13 competitors and 8 officials and supporters of the Grenada Shotokan Karate Association, attended the Caribbean Karate Championships in Guyana between 22-25 August. The event was held at the Cliff Anderson Gymnasium in Georgetown.

Team Grenada captured 3 gold and 1 silver medal. The medalists were: Sajany Narine; gold in both kata and sparring, Kenneth George; gold in sparring and Errol Samuel silver in sparring. Other noteworthy performances came from: Mica Seon Hulokoff, Tisagh Chase, Randall Gittens, Christian Chow Chung, Jonelle Glasgow, Kai Spronk and Jaleel Bernard all of whom captured 4th places in their respective events.

The team was coached by Claudette Joseph, Chief Instructor of the Karate Association. She was assisted by Instructor Tisagh Chase. David Holukoff was team manager and was assisted by other parents and supporters accompanying the team.

On Saturday, 23 August, the International Karate Diagaku (IKD), the host organisation, held an award and induction ceremony at the Banquet Hall of the Sleepin Hotel & Casino. Chief Instructor Claudette Joseph who is also an attorney at law, was inducted into the Hall of Fame of that international body. She was presented with an award in recognition of her pioneering work in karate in Grenada. Joseph founded the local association 24 years ago and over the years, secured membership to various prestigious international bodies, including the Japan Karate Association and the World Karate Federation, the body recognised by the International Olympic Committee.

The association extends sincere gratitude to all who supported its participation in this event including the Government of Grenada and Ariza Credit Union. Special thanks are extended to Senator Norland Cox, Minister of Sports, the Permanent Secretary in that Ministry and to Geoffrey Gilbert and his staff at the National Lotto Authority (NLA) for their support and encouragement.

Team Grenada is very pleased and honoured to have represented Grenada at this event. The karate association congratulates all its members on their performances and our chief instructor on attaining the rare privilege of induction into the IKD Hall of Fame.

Grenada Shotokan Karate Association