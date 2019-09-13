In alignment with its aim to support the community in which it operates, the GUT Credit Union has awarded 12 scholarships to students pursuing their studies at TAMCC.

This year’s recipients come from all across the island and have gained acceptance to the Schools of Arts & Science and School of Applied Arts and Technology on the St George and St Patrick campuses.

Joselle Mercer, a 2018 recipient, had her scholarship renewed after she displayed excellent performance in her first year. Mercer achieved a cumulative grade point average of 3.88 out of 4.0 at the end of year one. “This occasion signifies the vested interest that the GUT Co-operative Credit Union has placed in the acquisition of higher education by our nation’s youth,” said Kim Parris, Vice President of the GUTCU Board of Directors. “It corresponds with one of our core operating principles which seeks to bring about human and social development, as well as educational and financial independence through higher education and lifelong learning.”

Since 2012, the GUT Credit Union has awarded over 110 scholarships to TAMCC students valued at $1,000 each. The scholarship programme was created to assist students desiring to attend the tertiary institution based on their financial need, academic achievement and potential to succeed.

GUT Cooperative Credit Union