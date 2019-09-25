The Grenada Athletic Association (GAA) is pleased to announce the Grenada National Team for the 17th edition of the IAAF World Athletics Championships scheduled to be held between 27 September and 6 October 2019 in Doha, Qatar at the renovated multi-purpose Khalifa International Stadium.

The athletes for Team Grenada are:

Lindon Victor: Decathlon

Kirani James: 400 Metres

Bralon Taplin: 400 Metres

Anderson Peters: Javelin

In the current world ranking, Lindon Victor is ranked 5th and posted a season’s best performance of 8,473 points in the decathlon event in May. In September Kirani James posted 44.47 seconds to qualify for the World Championship while Bralon Taplin posted a seasons best time of 44.92 seconds at the Grenada Invitational in May and is currently ranked 24th in the 400 metres. Anderson Peters is currently ranked 9th in the world and has posted a season’s best performance of 87.31 metres at the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru in August.

Coach Paul Phillip accompanies the team in the capacity of Manager and Coach he will be supported by Joshua Priester (Coach) and Dr Ernest Ferrel (Team Doctor).

The following will also be present at their club’s costs:

Leshenna Lopez – Santa Barbara Track Club – Massage Therapist/Physio

Thomas Fitzsimmona – Santa Barbara Track Club – Pole Vault Coach

Fitzroy Francis, Bralon’s Coach

Harvey Glance, Kirani’s Coach

The GAA sincerely thanks the Grenada Olympic Committee Inc. for assisting with costs for coach Joshua Priester and the team’s doctor, Dr Ernest.

The IAAF, having not met its target quota of athletes in the female 100 metres, Grenada’s Hallie Hazzard was offered the opportunity to complete but is unable to do so as she has commitments with school and studies.

Grenada Athletic Association