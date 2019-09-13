The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF), the Ministry of Health and Social Security and the USNS Comfort (Hospital Ship) notify the General Public, that as a result of the “Grenada/USA Medical Mission Comfort 2019” there be will be increased helicopter activity in the southern part of the island between the USNS Comfort Hospital Ship and the Maurice Bishop International Airport, today Friday 13, and Saturday 14 September 2019.

This is necessary to facilitate the timely transfer, set up and installation of medical equipment, accessories and stations in time for the official start of the medical mission on Sunday, 15 September 2019. Please note that during the week of Sunday 15 to Saturday 21 September 2019, persons requiring surgeries may be flown to the ship to facilitate same.

The RGPF, the Ministry of Health and the USNS Comfort (Hospital Ship) solicit the support and understanding of the general public

GIS