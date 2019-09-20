International Coastal Cleanup Day (ICC), taking place on Saturday, 21 September 2019, is one of the world’s largest annual preservation and protection events and volunteer efforts to safeguard our oceans and beaches.

Land-based pollution continues to be one of the major sources of waste found in the ocean, which poses a threat to various forms of marine life. Additionally, the waste is unsightly and diminishes the country’s natural aesthetic. The volunteers work to clean up garbage that would have been improperly disposed of, as well as other unwanted material in the coastal area. This initiative is important as it contributes to the data collection on the types and quantities of waste that our country produces, in an effort to develop better management practices.

To commemorate ICC, CYEN Grenada has partnered with organisations throughout the tri-island to make ICC 2019 the biggest yet! There will be multiple cleanups occurring simultaneously throughout the island on Saturday, as well as on other days.

The locations, dates and times are as follows:

Parish Beaches Organisation(s) Date Start time St George True Blue Hayden Redhead 21 September 7 am Mourne Rouge ECO 21 September 9 am Underwater Cleanup @ Grand Anse Native Spirits 21 September 9:30 am River Road 1st Presentation College Sea Scout & Junior Chamber International (Grenada) 21 September 9 am St Mark Duquesne Beach Rotaract 5 October TBA St Patrick Darvey Beach SPECTO 29 September TBA Irwin’s Bay SPYO 21 September 3 pm St Andrew Conference beach Paradise Hermitage Foundation 21 September 9 am Hope beach TBA TBA TBA Simon Beach Paradise Hermitage Foundation TBA TBA Pearls Beach Paradise Hermitage Foundation TBA TBA St David Belle Isle TBA TBA St John Palmiste Beach Terra Caribbean 21 September 9:30 am Gouyave Bay TBA TBA Carriacou Petite Carenage Kido Foundation September21 9:00 Paradise Beach -Lauriston Point Kipaji Sept.22 06:30 Hilsborough Beach (Underwater cleanup) Caribbean Reef Buddy September21 TBA Windward CYEN Carriacou Sept.21 TBA Petite Martinique Mang Beach & Schenze Beach PM Catholic Youth Group Sept.21 05:00

Light refreshments and clean up materials will be provided.

Participants are encouraged to walk with reusable gloves, water bottles and/or a mesh bag to help minimise the use of latex gloves and plastic bags on the day.

We look forward to seeing you!

For more information or if you’d like to spearhead your own cleanup contact Kendon James at kendonsj@gmail.com or (473)458-3325.

CYEN Grenada