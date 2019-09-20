International Coastal Cleanup Day (ICC), taking place on Saturday, 21 September 2019, is one of the world’s largest annual preservation and protection events and volunteer efforts to safeguard our oceans and beaches.
Land-based pollution continues to be one of the major sources of waste found in the ocean, which poses a threat to various forms of marine life. Additionally, the waste is unsightly and diminishes the country’s natural aesthetic. The volunteers work to clean up garbage that would have been improperly disposed of, as well as other unwanted material in the coastal area. This initiative is important as it contributes to the data collection on the types and quantities of waste that our country produces, in an effort to develop better management practices.
To commemorate ICC, CYEN Grenada has partnered with organisations throughout the tri-island to make ICC 2019 the biggest yet! There will be multiple cleanups occurring simultaneously throughout the island on Saturday, as well as on other days.
The locations, dates and times are as follows:
|Parish
|Beaches
|Organisation(s)
|Date
|Start time
|St George
|True Blue
|Hayden Redhead
|21 September
|7 am
|Mourne Rouge
|ECO
|21 September
|9 am
|Underwater Cleanup @ Grand Anse
|Native Spirits
|21 September
|9:30 am
|River Road
|1st Presentation College Sea Scout & Junior Chamber International (Grenada)
|21 September
|9 am
|St Mark
|Duquesne Beach
|Rotaract
|5 October
|TBA
|St Patrick
|Darvey Beach
|SPECTO
|29 September
|TBA
|Irwin’s Bay
|SPYO
|21 September
|3 pm
|St Andrew
|Conference beach
|Paradise Hermitage Foundation
|21 September
|9 am
|Hope beach
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Simon Beach
|Paradise Hermitage Foundation
|TBA
|TBA
|Pearls Beach
|Paradise Hermitage Foundation
|TBA
|TBA
|St David
|Belle Isle
|TBA
|TBA
|St John
|Palmiste Beach
|Terra Caribbean
|21 September
|9:30 am
|Gouyave Bay
|TBA
|TBA
|Carriacou
|Petite Carenage
|Kido Foundation
|September21
|9:00
|Paradise Beach -Lauriston Point
|Kipaji
|Sept.22
|06:30
|Hilsborough Beach (Underwater cleanup)
|Caribbean Reef Buddy
|September21
|TBA
|Windward
|CYEN Carriacou
|Sept.21
|TBA
|Petite Martinique
|Mang Beach & Schenze Beach
|PM Catholic Youth Group
|Sept.21
|05:00
Light refreshments and clean up materials will be provided.
Participants are encouraged to walk with reusable gloves, water bottles and/or a mesh bag to help minimise the use of latex gloves and plastic bags on the day.
We look forward to seeing you!
For more information or if you’d like to spearhead your own cleanup contact Kendon James at kendonsj@gmail.com or (473)458-3325.
CYEN Grenada
