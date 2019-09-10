The Lions Club of St Andrew’s celebrated their 48th anniversary on 25 August; in recognition of this, they held a week of activities. The week started with a visit to the St Andrew Roman Catholic Church on Sunday, 18 August.

On the 19th they held a media day and visited GIS, Boss Fm and GBN television where they held a question and answer segment. Three questions were posed, and the correct answer was rewarded with $25 credit to either Flow of Digicel.

On the 20th they hosted a youth empowerment session with students who successfully completed CPEA. This has been a project for almost ten years. This year they selected students of the St Andrew’s Anglican Primary School. The students were provided with sessions on self-care and coping with anxiety, lunch and stationery. As the turnout was not as expected, the members decided to move forward with another project on the same day. Hunger is one of their focus areas and the club donated the left-over lunch from the students’ event to the destitute within the town of Grenville. They were able to feed approximately 20 people.

On Wednesday, 21 the club tackled another focus area, which is diabetes. One way of preventing and controlling Type 2 diabetes is to exercise as much as possible. The club hosted a fitness session at Progress Park where there were approximately 15 people in attendance. The participants were led in a dancercise session with a police officer and fitness enthusiast attached to the Grenville Police Station. In the future the Lions hope to “Keep Fit with Lions” — a weekly event as they believe exercise is important year-round and not just in the carnival season.

The club visited fellow Lions on Thursday, 22 to recognise their efforts and contributions to Lionism. Targeting another international focus area, the club ventured to the River Sallee SDA church on Saturday, 24 August. There they presented Keishawna Francois with a pair of prescription lens. In April the club would have conducted a March for Sight in River Sallee, collecting funds for vision issues. While there, they were approached for assistance for Keishawna. The club raised EC$856.83 at the event. The cost of the glasses and examination totalled EC$855. For the club, it was evident that the community bought the glasses, the members were just the vessel. Additionally, school supplies were distributed to young students in the church.

The club concluded their week of activities on the 25 August with a celebratory lunch at Belmont Estate, a cooperate partner of the club which has consistently supported their ventures. Upcoming activities include a Dollar Day for Childhood Cancer on 27 September and a breakfast sale on 28 September in the Grenville Bus Terminal.

Lions Club of St Andrew’s