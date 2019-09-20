The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) has been advised by the Meteorological Office (Met Office) at the Maurice Bishop International Airport that Grenada and its dependencies are forecasted to be affected by two weather systems over the weekend.

According to the 8 am outlook issued by the Met Office, a tropical wave located about 700 miles East of the Windward Islands continues to produce disorganised showers and thunderstorms. The wave is expected to move westward and across the Windward Islands on the weekend.

In addition to the tropical wave, Hurricane Jerry located 250 nm east of the northern Leeward Islands is moving West North West at 16 mph and is also forecasted to affect the islands on the weekend.

The Met Office has issued a medium chance of flooding for the weekend.

We remind the general public that we are still into the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season, paying close attention to the revised prediction of an above-average second half of the hurricane season; we further encourage all citizens to always “BE PREPARED”.

NaDMA through the Meteorological Office will continue to monitor the systems and provide an update of any changes.

For additional information, please contact Oslyn Crosby Public Relations Officer NaDMA on 440-8390-4 & 440-0838, cell: 533-0766 , or email: nadma@spiceisle.com and nadmapr@gmail.com .

NaDMA, the official source for all disaster-related information in Grenada.

NADMA