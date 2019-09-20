by Linda Straker

One casualty and all other passengers were taken to the General Hospital

# 2 bus had 15 passengers including a baby

Police have confirmed that there is one casualty and all other passengers were taken to the General Hospital after they were removed from a bus which apparently lost control and ended up in the Carenage water on Friday morning.

“At this time, we can confirm one casualty. There are injuries to other passengers, but we cannot provide an update now,” said Chief Traffic Investigator Ryan Smith.

In a news briefing at the scene of the accident, police said that the white passenger bus, registration HAP 148 which operates the #2 route, had a total of 15 passengers including a baby who was among the first to be rescued.

That #2 route travels between St George’s and Springs, Woodlands, Woburn, and areas in proximity.

The main rescue team comprised 3 civilian divers who are fishermen and one police officer. The fishermen who were on their fishing boats in the vicinity immediately sprang into action, after realising that the bus had plunged into the sea.

Police investigations continue.

This is a developing story.