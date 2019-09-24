Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, left the state on Monday for New York, where he will be attending several meetings at the United Nations.

In his first engagement on Tuesday, Dr Mitchell will deliver remarks at the launch of a Year of Action by the Global Commission on Adaptation (GCA). As a co-commissioner of the GCA, Dr Mitchell is one of the champions for greater attention to adaptation as a means of addressing the impact of climate change.

Earlier this month, the GCA launched a flagship research report which advocates the need to accelerate action and support for climate change adaptation. Through the upcoming Year of Action, the GCA hopes to advance the recommendations of the report; accelerate adaptation worldwide and improve human well-being and bring about more sustainable economic development and security.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister will join his regional colleagues and the Prime Minister of India, Honourable Narendra Modi, for the Caricom-India Summit-Level Meeting. This meeting is expected to consider potential areas for further cooperation between Caricom and India, which is the sixth largest economy in the world.

On Friday, Dr Mitchell will attend the High-Level Luncheon, “Mission Transforming Island Lives! The Network of Regional Sustainable Energy Centres for Small Island Developing States.”

Dr Mitchell, in his capacity as President of the Small Island Sustainable Energy and Climate Resilience Organisation (SIDS DOCK), will also deliver remarks at this event. Included on the agenda for this meeting is the launch of a video, SIDS Children Call for Climate Action, which Grenada was instrumental in producing.

While in New York, the Prime Minister is expected to also engage in several bilateral meetings. He returns to the state on Saturday. In his absence, Honourable Gregory Bowen has been appointed Acting Prime Minister.

Office of the Prime Minister