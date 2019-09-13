Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honorable Keith Mitchell, received a courtesy call this week from Japan’s Ambassador to Grenada, His Excellency, Tatsuo Hirayama.

The Prime Minister and the ambassador discussed the commonalities between the two countries and expressed a mutual desire for continued cooperation.

Dr Mitchell said, “The fishing sector provides a strong basis for bilateral relations between the two countries. Grenada and Japan share a strong commitment to the sustainable use of marine resources. We are grateful for Japan’s support over the years, particularly the fisheries sector. This is an important industry for Grenada given its positive impact on the rural economy and the fact that it provides a considerable level of employment and economic spin-offs.”

Disaster management and the risks faced by both countries was also a topic of discussion during the courtesy call.

Ambassador Hirayama also expressed appreciation to Grenada and its support of Japan in international agencies.

Grenada and Japan established diplomatic relations in 1975 and have had active engagement since then, with Grenada benefitting from a number of grants and other forms of assistance.

