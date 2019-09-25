Eleven (11) recipients were honoured for their heroic acts at a ceremony held on Wednesday, 25 September 2019 at Police Headquarters Conference Room.

Described as a testament to selflessness, courage and sacrifice, Jeffrey Irvine, Adriel Persue, Norl Bethel, Akim Phillip, Teron Hazel, Jake Edmund, Frederick Brathwaite, Police Constables Joel Horsford, Harris Collier, Matthew Felix and Kevon Wickham were presented with Certificates of Appreciation and a Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) plaque. They were also presented with tokens of appreciation by Digicel Grenada and Sol Grenada EC Ltd.

Three of the divers and one police officer were also further recognised by an anonymous citizen.

Speaking at the ceremony, Acting Commissioner of Police Edvin Martin commended the honourees for their prompt and collaborative acts of bravery that saved many lives. Referencing the Latin words, clarior e tenebris, on the RGPF plaque, which means bringing light to darkness, Acting Commissioner Martin, in elaborating on the selflessness of the honourees, also told them that their actions have prevented a cloud of darkness from looming over our nation.

Acting Commissioner Martin also cited a simple message from Prime Minister, Dr Keith Mitchell which read, “Your actions were nothing short of heroic and deserving of the highest commendation… The nation sincerely appreciates the selflessness you demonstrated in preserving the lives of many.”

