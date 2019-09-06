The Caribbean’s Luxury Included chain offers the opportunity for enthusiastic persons to join our team. Come share with us an exciting journey as a:
BANQUET MANAGER
This person is accountable for the overall execution of all aspects of banquet and conference requirements as outlined by the Director of Sales, Groups & Conventions and as required by signed group contracts and other agreed requirements.
DUTIES & REQUIREMENTS:
- Acts as resort liaison for planning and executing group functions with the Convention Services Manager and Food & Beverage
- Ensures clear communication of client’s expectations for proper event execution
- Liaises with Director of Food & Beverage regarding provision of services and the adequate staffing for group & banqueting functions
- Gathers event details and directs staffing guide for execution of logistics
- Communicates a 30-day forecast of upcoming functions with weekly updates
- Facilitates weekly banquet meetings
- Ensures adequate stock levels specific to executing group events are kept and, minimum par levels to replace worn or broken equipment. This stock is including but not limited to tables, chairs, table cloths, glasses, linen, centrepieces and non-kitchen items functions require
- Ensures on-the-spot support to client during all events to ensure all is going as planned, and to anticipate and intercept foreseen issues. The Banquet Manager is the point person during events
- Post events, the Banquet Manager ensures full breakdown of site/s and makes note of any inventory items needed for repair or replacement and, that rented items are returned as received
- Submit reports as required
- Ensures preparation and implementation of weekly and monthly work schedules as dictated by group business
- Prepares periodic inventory reports for Director of Food & Beverage
QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:
- Food & Beverage NVQs (National Vocational Qualifications), SVQs (Scottish Vocational Qualifications) and HNDs (Higher National Diplomas)
- First degree in Hospitality or any other related discipline a distinct advantage
- Strong leadership skills and ability to multi-task
- Excellent oral and written communication skills
- Excellent customer service skills
If successful, a clean Police Record will be required. Interested persons should submit their applications by 27 September 2019 with curriculum vitae (CV) via email to:
The Recruitment and Compliance Specialist
Sandals Grenada
recruitsls@grp.sandals.com
NB: Please enter “Name of Position” in the subject field in the email for consideration. We thank all applicants for their interest but only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
