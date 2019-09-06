The Caribbean’s Luxury Included chain offers the opportunity for enthusiastic persons to join our team. Come share with us an exciting journey as a:

BANQUET MANAGER

This person is accountable for the overall execution of all aspects of banquet and conference requirements as outlined by the Director of Sales, Groups & Conventions and as required by signed group contracts and other agreed requirements.

DUTIES & REQUIREMENTS:

Acts as resort liaison for planning and executing group functions with the Convention Services Manager and Food & Beverage

Ensures clear communication of client’s expectations for proper event execution

Liaises with Director of Food & Beverage regarding provision of services and the adequate staffing for group & banqueting functions

Gathers event details and directs staffing guide for execution of logistics

Communicates a 30-day forecast of upcoming functions with weekly updates

Facilitates weekly banquet meetings

Ensures adequate stock levels specific to executing group events are kept and, minimum par levels to replace worn or broken equipment. This stock is including but not limited to tables, chairs, table cloths, glasses, linen, centrepieces and non-kitchen items functions require

Ensures on-the-spot support to client during all events to ensure all is going as planned, and to anticipate and intercept foreseen issues. The Banquet Manager is the point person during events

Post events, the Banquet Manager ensures full breakdown of site/s and makes note of any inventory items needed for repair or replacement and, that rented items are returned as received

Submit reports as required

Ensures preparation and implementation of weekly and monthly work schedules as dictated by group business

Prepares periodic inventory reports for Director of Food & Beverage

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Food & Beverage NVQs (National Vocational Qualifications), SVQs (Scottish Vocational Qualifications) and HNDs (Higher National Diplomas)

First degree in Hospitality or any other related discipline a distinct advantage

Strong leadership skills and ability to multi-task

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Excellent customer service skills

If successful, a clean Police Record will be required. Interested persons should submit their applications by 27 September 2019 with curriculum vitae (CV) via email to:

The Recruitment and Compliance Specialist

Sandals Grenada

recruitsls@grp.sandals.com

NB: Please enter “Name of Position” in the subject field in the email for consideration. We thank all applicants for their interest but only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.