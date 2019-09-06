The Caribbean’s Luxury Included chain offers the opportunity for enthusiastic persons to join our team. Come share with us an exciting journey as a:

BANQUET SOUS CHEF

This person is responsible for the planning, organising, controlling and directing the work of employees in the Banquet Kitchen. Overseeing the food preparation of all banquets and catering events while ensuring superior quality and consistency.

DUTIES & REQUIREMENTS:

Coordinate banquet production and plating with the Executive Chef, Executive Sous Chef and Banquet Captain(s)

Develop new banquet menus in coordination with the Executive Chef

Prioritise and assign production tasks for the banquet kitchen staff/cooks to execute

Brief the banquet kitchen staff daily about the upcoming and current functions

Coordinate and supervise all production/activities of cooks and banquet kitchen staff who are doing/engaged in food preparation

Maintain inventory control procedures and ensure that the banquet kitchen is prepared for the following day’s work

Take physical inventory of specified food items for daily inventory

Assist in determining the minimum and maximum stocks of all food, cooking supplies and equipment

Assist the Executive Chef with all banquet menu development and execution

Communicate effectively both verbally and in writing to provide clear direction to staff

Assist the hotel’s sales, catering or banqueting staffs with banquets, parties, weddings and other special events

Conduct frequent kitchen walks to ensure all employees are complying and direct respective personnel to correct any deficiencies

Ensure all equipment and is well maintained, cleaned and in good operational condition on a daily basis

Ensure that the banquet kitchen is stocked with appropriate tools, supplies and equipment to meet the operating and business demand

To actively support and enforce the implementation of policies related to our hygiene standards

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Must have a Culinary certificate

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Must be able to lift at least 50 lbs

Must be able to stand for extended periods

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in recognised operations

Must be passionate, committed, flexible with high energy level

If successful, a clean Police Record will be required. Interested persons should submit their applications by 27 September 2019 with curriculum vitae (CV) via email to:

The Recruitment and Compliance Specialist

Sandals Grenada

recruitsls@grp.sandals.com

NB: Please enter “Name of Position” in the subject field in the email for consideration. We thank all applicants for their interest but only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.